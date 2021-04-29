Cord - Facebook Carousels

Cord is a messaging tool that enables the most simple transaction on earth - a conversation - to happen between someone and their future colleagues. Every message is direct and instant. All the information is relevant and transparent. It feels natural, as if it was always meant to be that way.

