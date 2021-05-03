Tyler Pate

Candy Land

Tyler Pate
Tyler Pate
Hire Me
  • Save
Candy Land chocolate candy flat the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
Download color palette

illustrating some sweet candy for an editorial project.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Tyler Pate
Tyler Pate
Graphic Designer Illustrator, Problem Solver.
Hire Me

More by Tyler Pate

View profile
    • Like