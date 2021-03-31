Spin - Web Mobile View

Barnee_
Hey everyone!

Today I'm super happy to share more shots of how Spin's new website will translate to mobile view. It is essential to understand the relationship of the user experience and how it translates from desktop to mobile. :)

I hope you enjoy!

Share your thoughts 💬
Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

My Responsibilities
• Working with various company stakeholders
• Co-facilitator for implementation of user experience (UX)
• User interface (UI)

Tools used
• Figma
• Photoshop (Ps)

Posted on Mar 31, 2021
Ride The Moment 🛴

