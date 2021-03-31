Easterly Xavier Dobey

2021 Desk Calendar Design | Food Calendar

2021 Desk Calendar Design | Food Calendar
2020 has been a tough year for all of us but it has definitely made us grow in some or the other way. Similarly, I have channelized my time and positivity to create a better and a more good looking UI/UX calendar for the most awaited year 2021. I have also added some new features to help you plan small holidays like the holiday list and a notes page to capture your important pointers.

This pretty calendar can also make a good gift for your loved ones or a perfect secret Santa gift this holiday season.

