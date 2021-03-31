2021 Desk Calendar Design | Food Calendar

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
2020 has been a tough year for all of us but it has definitely made us grow in some or the other way. Similarly, I have channelized my time and positivity to create a better and a more good looking UI/UX calendar for the most awaited year 2021. I have also added some new features to help you plan small holidays like the holiday list and a notes page to capture your important pointers.
This pretty calendar can also make a good gift for your loved ones or a perfect secret Santa gift this holiday season.