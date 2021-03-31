Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online market application landing page design

Online market application landing page design ui inspiration online market app uidesign ui figma design design landing page concept landing page ui app landingpage online shop ux ui design ui design landing page design landingpage
The concept design is assembled for online marketplace application. The Landing page application is designed to introduce users and convey their features.

Full project on behance:
www.be.net/gallery/118550033/Landing-Page-%28Urban-Grocery%29

