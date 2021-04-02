Minimal Fashion Clothing Store Product Page Design Part 1

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Today's design is part 2 of a minimal fashion brand's product page. I wanted to create some unique and interesting product page and here is what I finally come up with. If you like what you see please don't forget to press L and F button.
Credits:
Inspired From: My Favorite Minimal Web Designer Tomasz Trefler