Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sobuj

Business Bifold Brochure

sobuj
sobuj
  • Save
Business Bifold Brochure bifold brochure design bifold brochure bifold brochures templates brochures design brochures brochure template brochure layout brochure mockup brochure design brochure design graphics branding graphicdesign
Download color palette

- Size: 11x8.5 In
- Pages: Bifold
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in

Hello, Dribbblers!!!
If u like my design then press the love button. And Plz follow me
Bifold Brochure
Interested in working with me? Feel free to reach out:
Email: msibangla86@gmail.com

For Order With Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/designerbd20?up_rollout=true

WhatsApp: +8801753544514

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sobuj23823/

Thanks

sobuj
sobuj

More by sobuj

View profile
    • Like