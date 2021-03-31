Business Bifold Brochure

- Size: 11x8.5 In

- Pages: Bifold

- Resolution: 300 dpi

- Color mode: CMYK

- Bleed: 0.25 in

Hello, Dribbblers!!!

If u like my design then press the love button. And Plz follow me

Bifold Brochure

Interested in working with me? Feel free to reach out:

Email: msibangla86@gmail.com

For Order With Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/designerbd20?up_rollout=true

WhatsApp: +8801753544514

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sobuj23823/

Thanks