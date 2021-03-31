Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sobuj

Business Bifold Brochure

sobuj
sobuj
  • Save
Business Bifold Brochure instagram post photography photoshop graphics graphicdesign branding brochures templates brochure template brochures design brochure layout brochure mockup brochures brochure brochure design
Download color palette

- Size: 11x8.5 In
- Pages: Bifold
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in

Hello, Dribbblers!!!
If u like my design then press the love button. And Plz follow me
Bifold Brochure
Interested in working with me? Feel free to reach out:
Email: msibangla86@gmail.com

For Order With Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/designerbd20?up_rollout=true

WhatsApp: +8801753544514

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sobuj23823/

Thanks

sobuj
sobuj

More by sobuj

View profile
    • Like