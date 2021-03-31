We broke the code 🤫

Good for Sale
Code Next | Type family of 22 fonts

10 years later, one of the first geometric typefaces in our portfolio, and a popular favorite of yours is rising to a whole new level!

We’re revealing the stand-alone type family Code Next—a staggering evolution from Code Pro in functionality, versatility, and application.

Designed to go above and beyond, here’s what you’re getting with Code Next:  

⌲ 22 styles & 10 weights (with matching Italics)
⌲ 1280+ glyphs
⌲ Extended Latin, Extended Cyrillic, and Greek
⌲ Extensive OpenType features set
⌲ 2 variable fonts  

Test 2 DEMO fonts on our website: https://www.fontfabric.com/fonts/code-next/

Get CODE NEXT —60% : http://bit.ly/code-next-dribbble

