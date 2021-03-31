Mila Kruk

Avatar icon set

Mila Kruk
Mila Kruk
  • Save
Avatar icon set character avatar member social woman man face flat vector illustration
Download color palette

Characters preview from the HeySummit illustration set

Behance project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/123549101/HeySummit-Illustration-system

View all tags
Posted on Mar 31, 2021
Mila Kruk
Mila Kruk

More by Mila Kruk

View profile
    • Like