Nazar Horodyskyi

Virtual Private Server Hosting

Nazar Horodyskyi
Nazar Horodyskyi
Hire Me
  • Save
Virtual Private Server Hosting servers hosting design clean ui app design ux user experience product design
Download color palette

Hey Friends!

AIT was the first web hosting company to develop Virtual Private Server (VPS) architecture where each VPS had its own complete file system along the virtual root

Enjoy! 🏄🏻‍♂️

Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me

— — —

Need a Website or an App Design?

Say Hello: sales.raydesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 31, 2021
Nazar Horodyskyi
Nazar Horodyskyi
UX/UI Design & Development
Hire Me

More by Nazar Horodyskyi

View profile
    • Like