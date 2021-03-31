A set of Landing Pages and Documentation Websites

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm excited to share with you some of the latest designs and implementations for a few landing pages/documentation websites.
These are tools that improve the design and development workflow for web projects.
https://cherry.design/ - A design system to build the web.
https://wordpressify.co/ - Automate your WordPress development workflow.
https://gopablo.co/ - Create optimized static websites.
https://www.nextify.me/ - React apps using Next.js and Emotion.
https://www.fuzzymail.co/ - Responsive email template generator.
