A set of Landing Pages and Documentation Websites

I'm excited to share with you some of the latest designs and implementations for a few landing pages/documentation websites.

These are tools that improve the design and development workflow for web projects.

https://cherry.design/ - A design system to build the web.

https://wordpressify.co/ - Automate your WordPress development workflow.

https://gopablo.co/ - Create optimized static websites.

https://www.nextify.me/ - React apps using Next.js and Emotion.

https://www.fuzzymail.co/ - Responsive email template generator.

Follow me on Twitter to stay up-to-date!