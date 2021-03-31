"FREE" PPT Presentation slides

It's Covid-19, people are getting sick

God Bless You All, Stay Safe

I will send this PPT slides for "FREE"

File type: pptx

Please Like and Follow

Enjoy! Let others know too

Features:

14 Slides

Slide size: Widescreen (16:9)

Fully editable and resizable

To see Full Project

https://www.behance.net/gallery/111151477/Diamond-Style-PowerPoint-Presentation-Slides

For Free Download

Click this link

https://1drv.ms/p/s!Al36jeaV5Hhb4yyWR-SBEeMBcRDf?e=H10JVt

Give your feedback here, Thank you!

https://www.behance.net/engabeerasaleem

https://twitter.com/engAbeeraS

https://www.pinterest.com/engabeerasaleem/_saved/

I'm available for new projects

https://www.freelancer.pk/u/engabeera

https://www.fiverr.com/engabeera?up_rollout=true

https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~0138d57c14768051d2