Ashutosh Arya

Working Lady

Ashutosh Arya
Ashutosh Arya
  • Save
Working Lady vector design illustration
Download color palette

Inspired by an artwork I saw in a blog. Couldn't find it again but this stuck with me. Opened Illustrator and drew whatever was in my mind. One of my very first Illustrations, very proud

View all tags
Posted on Mar 31, 2021
Ashutosh Arya
Ashutosh Arya

More by Ashutosh Arya

View profile
    • Like