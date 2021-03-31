Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fintech dashboard & popup [ GHL Payments startup ]

Fintech dashboard & popup [ GHL Payments startup ] balance wallet fintech payment finance bank glass glassmorphism web website desktop list table design interface dashboard card ux ui app
My last year project for the GHL Systems Berhad 🏦 💳 🏧

[Full case study here]
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116436517/Payments-App-Dashboard

GHL Payments is a fintech startup in Pacific Asia, that provides a manager for local business payments, connects to the world-known providers, and helps the owner to save money on fees, currencies, and taxes.

