Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Meghdeep Sarkar

WINE

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
  • Save
WINE grapes illustration art editorial illustration flat illustration 2dillustration minimal illustration artwork lines flatdesign vector illustration vector illustrator drink red wine wine glass wine wine bottle
Download color palette

This is the final piece of illustration on the subject of Drinks, in this piece I experimented with colors rather than with light and shadows.

I'm available for hire,
Drop a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

More by Meghdeep Sarkar

View profile
    • Like