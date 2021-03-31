Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Website Analysis Platform web design sidebar illustration landing dashboard service tool analysis website web startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Hey, guys!

👨🏼‍💻 Here is the new shot — a service for website analysis.

⚙️ The main idea is checking the key indicators about the website. All sections are quickly accessible from the side menu.
🔘The key CTA button is adding a new website.
🕵🏼‍♂️There is a search bar to navigate through different sites.

We took a turquoise color palette. 🟣 The accent color is purple because it sharpens the user’s intuition and makes people focus on details.

Press 💜if you like our design and check out our blog to read more about the way we work.

Created by Tanya Shukina

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

