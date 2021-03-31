Website Analysis Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, guys!
👨🏼💻 Here is the new shot — a service for website analysis.
⚙️ The main idea is checking the key indicators about the website. All sections are quickly accessible from the side menu.
🔘The key CTA button is adding a new website.
🕵🏼♂️There is a search bar to navigate through different sites.
We took a turquoise color palette. 🟣 The accent color is purple because it sharpens the user’s intuition and makes people focus on details.
Press 💜if you like our design and check out our blog to read more about the way we work.
Created by Tanya Shukina
