Food Memory — Ramen (C4D)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my illustration named "Food Memory",
hope u like it~
食物构成 2 的 c4d 版本，希望大家喜欢～
和优设网合作的插画 + c4d 直播课程里会讲到这个案例，4 月 19 日开课～大家感兴趣的话可以看看：
https://pro.uisdc.com/detail/p_605ca657e4b0da01d75b85ba/6
Behance | Instagram | Zcool | Weibo