Food Memory — Ramen (C4D)

Food Memory — Ramen (C4D) foods sushi teapot fish meat egg topview dinning eat japanese food food ramen illustration 3d c4d 张小哈
This is my illustration named "Food Memory",
hope u like it~
食物构成 2 的 c4d 版本，希望大家喜欢～

和优设网合作的插画 + c4d 直播课程里会讲到这个案例，4 月 19 日开课～大家感兴趣的话可以看看：
https://pro.uisdc.com/detail/p_605ca657e4b0da01d75b85ba/6

