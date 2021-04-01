AR Shakir
Redwhale

Minimal Fashion Clothing Store Product Page Design Part 2

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Minimal Fashion Clothing Store Product Page Design Part 2 shopify corporate landig page creative hero header lading page clean ui product design single pager one page design features shop ecommerce webdesign homepage interface web landing website
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers
Today's design is part 2 of a minimal fashion brand's product page. I wanted to create some unique and interesting product page and here is what I finally come up with. If you like what you see please don't forget to press L and F button.

Credits:
Inspired From: My Favorite Minimal Web Designer Tomasz Trefler

Redwhale
Redwhale
Your Next Design
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like