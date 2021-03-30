Reminders - 89 Buick Regal

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The digital keypad in the 89 Buick Regal wasn't the most user-friendly, but it was a touch screen inside of a car in the 80s, so...
This is part of a project I'm working on called Idle. More coming soon.