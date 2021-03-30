Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Venkat

Streaming Platform Home Screen Design

Venkat
Venkat
  • Save
Streaming Platform Home Screen Design web design ui
Download color palette

Organization name
Rarbit
------------------------
Industry
Technology
------------------------
Description of the organization and its target audience
Netflix for Content Creator
------------------------
The idea is to create a platform looks and feels like a streaming platform (e.g. Netflix, HBO or Disney plus), that serve high quality original content.

The color combinations and the details were provided by the client.

Thank you for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2021
Venkat
Venkat

More by Venkat

View profile
    • Like