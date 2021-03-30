Streaming Platform Home Screen Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Organization name
Rarbit
Industry
Technology
Description of the organization and its target audience
Netflix for Content Creator
The idea is to create a platform looks and feels like a streaming platform (e.g. Netflix, HBO or Disney plus), that serve high quality original content.
The color combinations and the details were provided by the client.
