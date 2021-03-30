https://www.fiverr.com/keenkheya14/edit-background-and-clipping

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi I'm Khadijatul Muksuda.I'm a Photo editor and a Graphics Designer, and i am working in this field . I can assist you regarding any kind of "Photo Editing" and "Graphics Designing".
You will get your job done with not only the quality but with satisfaction as well.
My services are
white background/ Background removal / Changing / Transparent background PNG /JPEG / Any other format.
Background removal
Clipping path
natural shadow
drop shadow
Reflection Shadows
Retouching photo
High retouch
Edit Any Photo
Cropping and resizing
Edit Pictures According to Amazon Requirements
If you don't find your requirement in above listed services then feel free to discuss about your need and requirements
Feel free to contact me 24 hours in 7 days
Thank You!