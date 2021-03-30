Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Kit8

Big guy character illustration

Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Kit8
Anton Fritsler (kit8) for Kit8
Hire Us
  • Save
Big guy character illustration guy muscles backpuck big black sport powerful strong slodier warrior man character vector illustration kit8
Big guy character illustration guy muscles backpuck big black sport powerful strong slodier warrior man character vector illustration kit8
Download color palette
  1. Squad-big_guy-kit8net_01.jpg
  2. Squad-big_guy-kit8net_02.jpg

Big black guy with beverage

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on kit8.net
Good for sale
Big black guy with beverage

Another character illustration from Squad series
This guy is team leader. Strong, powerful yet not aggressive. Specialize in knives, shooting as well as all luggage on him. As all the big guys has great sense of humor.

Illustrations exclusively available on Kit8.net | Download

Get Full access to download this one and more exclusive illustrations and other products from Kit8.net

Follow us:
Kit8.net | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Kit8
Kit8
Beautiful design assets for startups & designers 🎨
Hire Us

More by Kit8

View profile
    • Like