Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parklins

Profile Settings

Parklins
Parklins
Hire Me
  • Save
Profile Settings settings settings page settings ui web application design web apps web app design web app
Download color palette

Profile Settings

Shot from a Web App product that enables back-office personnel to view Dashboard, Reports, and Manage Users for STL Trustees, a leading Trust Company in Nigeria.

Parklins
Parklins
Hi 👋, I'm a Senior Product Designer & Frontend Developer
Hire Me

More by Parklins

View profile
    • Like