Shaban Iddrisu™
Sivik©Atelier

Si™ Design & Dev | Paris & Co Iteration 001

Shaban Iddrisu™
Sivik©Atelier
Shaban Iddrisu™ for Sivik©Atelier
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

What's going on People.

First DEV iteration for the project – Paris & Co. Both the design and development by Yours Truly 😃

Tools used: Sketch, JavaScript, GSAP and Webflow.
Thanks for checking it out.

Sivik©Atelier
Sivik©Atelier
Award-Winning Creative Duo based in Dubai—UAE
Hire Us

More by Sivik©Atelier

View profile
    • Like