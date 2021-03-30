Badrumsfixaren Identity Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
My good friends at Badrumsfixaren from Sweden reached out to us recentlyly for some print-related work. I designed their brand identity back in 2016. While I was digging into some archive design files, I stumbled on this concept I worked on.
This one didn't make the cut, but it was fun to work on, and I thought it was worth posting!