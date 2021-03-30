Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Salih Küçükağa

Badrumsfixaren Identity Concept

Salih Küçükağa
Salih Küçükağa
Badrumsfixaren Identity Concept business card design typography identity logo branding
  1. bad1.jpg
  2. bad2.jpg
  3. bad4.jpg
  4. bad3.jpg

My good friends at Badrumsfixaren from Sweden reached out to us recentlyly for some print-related work. I designed their brand identity back in 2016. While I was digging into some archive design files, I stumbled on this concept I worked on.

This one didn't make the cut, but it was fun to work on, and I thought it was worth posting!

Posted on Mar 30, 2021
Salih Küçükağa
Salih Küçükağa
Branding & Packaging
