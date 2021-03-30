Oksana Chukhalo

Ski blog design

Oksana Chukhalo
Oksana Chukhalo
  • Save
Ski blog design snowboards snow ski grey fog typography mountains e-commerce shop banner post blog ui website productdesign minimal web app ux design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
Above is the design inspired by these winter holidays - blog for ski lovers.

Happy to see your feedback.

Press "L" for like it!
More shots are coming soon!
--
Need a website designed? I am open for new collaboration - oksana.chukhalo@gmail.com

Oksana Chukhalo
Oksana Chukhalo

More by Oksana Chukhalo

View profile
    • Like