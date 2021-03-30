Mateus Disquete

Globo mascot salted version redesign

Globo mascot salted version redesign sour lettering brazilian globe brazil beach rio de janeiro food biscuit mascot character digital color cartoon drawing illustration illustrator 2d vector
Mascot redesign for a popular starch biscuit brand from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

