Adam Bali

Daily UI Challenge - Music Player

Adam Bali
Adam Bali
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge - Music Player ui design dailyart designproject dailyui challenge website adobexd uidesign uidailychallenge uidaily app music app music music player
Daily UI Challenge - Music Player ui design dailyart designproject dailyui challenge website adobexd uidesign uidailychallenge uidaily app music app music music player
Download color palette
  1. Daily UI 009 - Music Player - mockup.png
  2. Calque 34.png

𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 - 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫

💡 Today's challenge was to design a music player

❤️️ How do you like it? I am happy to receive your feedback 💬

📥 Download design source file : https://abuxd.gumroad.com/l/iuKkg

👁‍🗨 Check out what i'm posting on my other socials:

🔗 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: https://www.behance.net/adambali
🔗 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://www.instagram.com/adam.bali.design/

Adam Bali
Adam Bali

More by Adam Bali

View profile
    • Like