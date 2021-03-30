Adam Bali

Daily UI Challenge - Flash Message

Daily UI Challenge - Flash Message ui design dailyart designproject dailyui challenge adobexd uidesign illustration uidaily uidailychallenge website app flash message
  1. Daily UI 011 - Flash Message.png
  2. Calque 37.png

𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 - 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞

💡 Today's challenge was to design a flash message with both the outcome for an error and success.

❤️️ How do you like it? I am happy to receive your feedback 💬

📥 Download design source file : https://abuxd.gumroad.com/l/FixSe

👁‍🗨 Check out what i'm posting on my other socials:

🔗 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: https://www.behance.net/adambali
🔗 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://www.instagram.com/adam.bali.design/

