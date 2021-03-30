Adam Bali

Daily UI Challenge - Calculator

Daily UI Challenge - Calculator design ui designproject dailyui dailyart challenge adobexd uidesign uidailychallenge uidaily nintendo calculator website app
Download color palette
  1. Daily UI 004 - Calculator.png
  2. Daily UI 004 - Calculator - Mockup.png

𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 - 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫

💡 Today's challenge was to design a calculator

❤️️ How do you like it? I am happy to receive your feedback 💬

📥 Download design source file : https://abuxd.gumroad.com/l/LvLuD

👁‍🗨 Check out what i'm posting on my other socials:

🔗 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: https://www.behance.net/adambali
🔗 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://www.instagram.com/adam.bali.design/

