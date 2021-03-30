Adam Bali

Daily UI Challenge - Settings

Adam Bali
Daily UI Challenge - Settings design designproject dailyui dailyart challenge uidaily adobexd uidailychallenge uidesign settings ui website app
𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 - 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

💡 Today's challenge was to design a settings page

❤️️ How do you like it? I am happy to receive your feedback 💬

