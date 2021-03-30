Adam Bali

Daily UI Challenge - Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI Challenge - Credit Card Checkout
𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 - 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭

💡 Today's challenge was to design a credit card checkout form or page

❤️️ How do you like it? I am happy to receive your feedback 💬

