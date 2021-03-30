Bopayments (Fintech) website option 1

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I am working on the website options for a fintech product, this is option-1 with artistic strokes, vibrant colors, and a minimalistic approach. This platform will allow clients to launch their own branded prepaid card program without requiring any prior experience or knowledge of running a card/payments program.
Disclaimer: This project was done at Troon Technologies.
