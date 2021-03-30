Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adhitya Putra

TIK.ID - Movie ticket app design exploration

Adhitya Putra
Adhitya Putra
  • Save
TIK.ID - Movie ticket app design exploration movie app film movie uidesign appdesign booking book ticket app design figmadesign ux ui
Download color palette

Hello!
Today, I'll share my exploration about Movie ticket app.

Let me know your feedback in a comment section and press L if you like it!.

My another shot
Behance : Adhitya Putra
Sharing shot on Instagram : adhii.design

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2021
Adhitya Putra
Adhitya Putra

More by Adhitya Putra

View profile
    • Like