Xsolla Chat widget

Hello, friends! 👾

This is first iteration of widget for new Xsolla product — Chat Platform.

Xsolla Chat is our solution for internal and external communication.

We developed this widget as an easy and convenient way for game developers and gamers to reach our team, get help and leave feedback.

It’s elegant and allows us easily add new features we feel will improve customers’ experience.

We believe that quick and clear communication leads to faster decision-making and problem-solving.

Today it should not take hours or days - it should take minutes or even seconds. It also needs to feel good.

Xsolla

Team:

Product Owner: Lubov Shlyakhova

Tech lead: Anton Kazarinov

Developers: Rustam Shirinov, Yuri Korobeinikov

Product Designer: Egor Kosmachev