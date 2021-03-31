Xsolla Chat widget

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, friends! 👾
This is first iteration of widget for new Xsolla product — Chat Platform.
Xsolla Chat is our solution for internal and external communication.
We developed this widget as an easy and convenient way for game developers and gamers to reach our team, get help and leave feedback.
It’s elegant and allows us easily add new features we feel will improve customers’ experience.
We believe that quick and clear communication leads to faster decision-making and problem-solving.
Today it should not take hours or days - it should take minutes or even seconds. It also needs to feel good.
Xsolla
Team:
Product Owner: Lubov Shlyakhova
Tech lead: Anton Kazarinov
Developers: Rustam Shirinov, Yuri Korobeinikov
Product Designer: Egor Kosmachev