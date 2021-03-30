Modern G-31 is a contemporary-style full-featured graphic equalizer plugin featuring 31 EQ bands, high precision floating parametric EQ bell filter, a real-time analyzer, and a "Drive" model of vintage consoles.

Unlike IIR-based Graphic EQs, Modern G-31 uses minimal-phase FIR filters in order to eliminate artifacts by band interaction. This provides perfect plateau and stair-stepped responses. Slope between bands can be adjusted by the "Curve" knob.