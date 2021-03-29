Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 062 - Workout of the Day

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard
  • Save
DailyUI 062 - Workout of the Day checklist schedule health fitness exercise app exercise workout of the day workout mobile design dailyui 062 dailyui adobe xd ui design
Download color palette

✏️ DailyUI 062

Preview individual workout activities, edit the order or intensity of the activities, and share the workout plan with others 🏋

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard

More by Kaeley Lenard

View profile
    • Like