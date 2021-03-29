Lesia Artymovych

Licensing Art Illustration

Lesia Artymovych
Lesia Artymovych
Hire Me
  • Save
Licensing Art Illustration infographic fight protect copyrights copyright licensing license design colorful vector texture illustration art illustration
Licensing Art Illustration infographic fight protect copyrights copyright licensing license design colorful vector texture illustration art illustration
Download color palette
  1. 1-screen shot (v.1)-4.png
  2. 1-screen shot (v.1)-16.png

Personal ongoing project about art fears. Licensing is a very important issue for illustrators. But one of the most complex and fearful.

Lesia Artymovych
Lesia Artymovych
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lesia Artymovych

View profile
    • Like