Dance of the Moon - Interface Concept

I'm recently working on a cooperative design process, in which we are creating a galactic moon calendar to print. 🌕

It's a real joy working on every inch of it, and a couple of days ago I decided to transform the idea into an interface concept.

It has given me some insight, so I'm gonna continue with another piece in the Astrology topic. Maybe mixed with some 3D illustration... dunno, we'll see.

Love & Light! 💫 🌞