Salvation Army Infographic

Salvation Army Infographic people army timeline blackandwhite salvation army vintage old infographic design vector texture illustration art illustration
Download color palette
The magazine was redesigned (and renamed) by Metaleap Creative last year. It used to be called The Young Salvationist and has been around for 100+ years. My task was to create a series of illustrations for a historical article on The Salvation Army, specifically the timeline section. The whole article spans over ten pages. I’ve done a collage for the opening spread and then 13 small illustrations for a timeline.

