Salvation Army Infographic

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The magazine was redesigned (and renamed) by Metaleap Creative last year. It used to be called The Young Salvationist and has been around for 100+ years. My task was to create a series of illustrations for a historical article on The Salvation Army, specifically the timeline section. The whole article spans over ten pages. I’ve done a collage for the opening spread and then 13 small illustrations for a timeline.