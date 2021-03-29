Lesia Artymovych

Tired of Isolation Illustration

Lesia Artymovych
Lesia Artymovych
Hire Me
  • Save
Tired of Isolation Illustration coronavirus virus corona calm tired covid-19 covid19 covid pandemic texture colorful design vector illustration art illustration
Tired of Isolation Illustration coronavirus virus corona calm tired covid-19 covid19 covid pandemic texture colorful design vector illustration art illustration
Tired of Isolation Illustration coronavirus virus corona calm tired covid-19 covid19 covid pandemic texture colorful design vector illustration art illustration
Download color palette
  1. 1-screen shot (v.1)-3.png
  2. 1-screen shot (v.1)-22.png
  3. 1-screen shot (v.1)-15.png

Personal illustration related to a common sense of tiredness and loneliness. A whole year in isolation has passed.

Lesia Artymovych
Lesia Artymovych
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lesia Artymovych

View profile
    • Like