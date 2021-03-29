Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meghdeep Sarkar

UNWIND

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
UNWIND orange graphic vector art modern minimalist illustration art flat digital illustration digital art digitalart dark adobe illustrator champagne drink contrast 2d
This was an ideation when I was creating my previous project, and I could finally get the exact mood I was looking for in this work. The shapes of the bottles are not only aesthetically pleasing but are really relaxing to illustrate as well. They also make up amazing props for photoshoots and still life sketches.

I'm available for hire,
Drop a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

