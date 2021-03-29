This was an ideation when I was creating my previous project, and I could finally get the exact mood I was looking for in this work. The shapes of the bottles are not only aesthetically pleasing but are really relaxing to illustrate as well. They also make up amazing props for photoshoots and still life sketches.

I'm available for hire,

Drop a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :

https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/