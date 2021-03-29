Skin Care App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, guys! How is your mood today? Maybe mood to pay more attention to the condition of your facial skin? We have an app to make your beauty routine more effective! 👩🏼

🧜🏻‍♀️ The first shot shows a dashboard of the app:

You can go to the tabs with tests — to assess progress, analyze it (to determine the percentage of the user's skin which is good according to several criteria)

All with a virtual assistant 😎

🧴The second shot shows a tab with a commercial offer, the product can be purchased at a discount if you regularly use the app.

The color palette consists of shades of purple, lavender and soft pink. This combination does not look deliberately medical 💟

🌝 This app — the ability to track skin changes, after a few weeks or months to compare the results!



Created by Alena Ovcharenko

