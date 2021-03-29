Anggii✪
Explore The City - Landing Page

Explore The City - Landing Page webdesign uiux president indonesia bandung city branding story place explore city landing page landingpage homepage website ux clean ui design
Hello friends👋

This is my exploration of a site about an area, where we can know everything from history to culinary delights in that area.
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
Thank you!

Font: Poppins
Image: Unsplash

Agency with incredible design and development expertise
