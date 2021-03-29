Alexxx

A warmer, more inclusive Linkedin

Alexxx
Alexxx
Hire Me
  • Save
A warmer, more inclusive Linkedin rwd linkedin collaboration ui kit systems web ios white interaction mobile clean ux ui
Download color palette

Some home and sharing UI I've recently been working on. Props to everyone that helped make this happen!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2021
Alexxx
Alexxx
Full-stack product designer. Linkedin, Google, AIGA.
Hire Me

More by Alexxx

View profile
    • Like