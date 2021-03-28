Chemre - Elegant Serif

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Chemre is a serif font filled with a modern and classy atmosphere. This font is complementedwith a mix of all caps. which is the same height and allows for unlimited combinations to give a unique style to your typography. The high contrast between thick and thin strokes gives Chemre a luxurious look. This font comes in two styles, Regular and Italic Version. Chemre is suitable for posters, packaging, branding, logotypes, headlines, titles and editorial designs.
Available:
https://crmrkt.com/3WObPV