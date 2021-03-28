Formula 1 Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Appropriately kicking off the F1 season with an app designed to bring the intensity of the race to the hands of the spectator.
This redesign looks to capitalize on the landscape orientation of smartphones and build on the modern F1 brand.
Hit "L" if you enjoy this and follow me if you want to see more!