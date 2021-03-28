John Morrison

Free Britney

procreate illustration adobe illustrator
Tried to do a portrait illustration of Ms. Spears inspired by the 'Free Winona' shirts of yore. Made this into a t-shirt to raise money for charity.
https://shop.subism.com/products/mens-tri-blend-crew-tee

